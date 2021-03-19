The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells $620,550.00 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -480.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

