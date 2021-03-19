Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 5.6%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. 203,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 712,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $320.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

