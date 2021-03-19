Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $520.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.85.

TMO opened at $445.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.92 and its 200-day moving average is $467.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

