TheStreet Downgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to D+

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

