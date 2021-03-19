TheStreet Upgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

TPC stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $903.21 million, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

