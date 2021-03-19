ThoreCoin (THR) Hits Market Capitalization of $996.86 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $11,499.70 or 0.19497390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $996.86 million and $51,264.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.96 or 0.00452627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00065118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00140128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00669733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

