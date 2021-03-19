Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,430 shares of company stock worth $9,905,359 in the last three months. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000.

Shares of THRY opened at $20.49 on Friday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

