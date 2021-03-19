Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Tilly’s worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,193. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $357.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

