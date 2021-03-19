Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.95 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

