Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,419. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $597.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

