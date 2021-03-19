Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
TLOU opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Tlou Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of £18.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.16.
Tlou Energy Company Profile
Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.
