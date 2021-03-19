Tornado Cash (TORN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.03 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $61.69 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $179.91 or 0.00308200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.58 or 0.00453254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00141140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00676719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00076812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,882 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.