TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce sales of $37.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.81 million to $39.30 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $43.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $882.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

