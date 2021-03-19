Traders Buy High Volume of Corteva Put Options (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 142 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

