Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,437 put options on the company. This is an increase of 471% compared to the typical volume of 427 put options.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,102. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.