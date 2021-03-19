Transcodium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,306.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 85.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 83.9% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $102,219.21 and $1,306.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00630633 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.