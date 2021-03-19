TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 6.1% Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.40. 724,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 755,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,880 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

