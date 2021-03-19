TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.62.

TRU opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 183.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $163,122,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

