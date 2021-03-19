Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,395,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 386,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,042,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $204.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.