Trexquant Investment LP Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW opened at $59.62 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.