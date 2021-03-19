Trexquant Investment LP Invests $283,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $1,797,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 222.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 168.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

