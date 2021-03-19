Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $257,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Mirova bought a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $20.89 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

