Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 357.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

