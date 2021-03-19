Trexquant Investment LP Sells 133,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,470 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 147,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,502 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,207,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,676,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

