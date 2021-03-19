Trexquant Investment LP Sells 38,442 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,442 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cowen were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 710.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $37.37 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $996.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cowen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

