Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Senior Officer Robert Uger Sells 2,917 Shares

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$46,089.77.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of C$28.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

