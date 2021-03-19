TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Truist Securities

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.39.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

