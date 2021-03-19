TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

TSC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $824.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

