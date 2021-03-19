TROY (TROY) Trading Up 80% Over Last 7 Days

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, TROY has traded 80% higher against the dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $215.09 million and $40.23 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00451288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00142596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00062626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.03 or 0.00666042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00076204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

