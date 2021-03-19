Truist Downgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Hold

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

EQR stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

