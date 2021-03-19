Truist Securities Boosts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.55.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.