Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of MAXR opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

