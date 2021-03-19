TrustVerse Hits Market Capitalization of $27.90 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $27.90 million and $86.74 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 152.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

