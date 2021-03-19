Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Tryg A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.