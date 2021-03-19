Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.