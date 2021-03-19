Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $6,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

