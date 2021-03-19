Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Position Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total value of $112,635.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,221 shares of company stock valued at $22,572,044 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

