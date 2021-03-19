U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $888,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

USPH stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

