U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.