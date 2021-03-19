Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBER. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.89.

UBER stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

