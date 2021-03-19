Ubex (UBEX) Price Up 119.9% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $458,546.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 119.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00274191 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 173.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

