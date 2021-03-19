UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €585.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €592.00 ($696.47).

EPA KER opened at €606.40 ($713.41) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €550.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €566.84. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

