UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BASFY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS:BASFY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 185,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.