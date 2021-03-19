UBS Group Upgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Neutral

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

