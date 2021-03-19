UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

