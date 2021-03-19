Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.00. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.33 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

