UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $81,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 93,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $97.05 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,081,772.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,219 shares of company stock worth $2,970,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

