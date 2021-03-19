Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

