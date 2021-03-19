Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 6,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

