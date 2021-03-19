Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,803 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,503. The firm has a market cap of $626.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,512 shares of company stock valued at $13,104,923 in the last ninety days. 15.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

